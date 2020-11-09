Winnie Harlow Has Tempertures Rising In Black Plunge Velvet Dress With Thigh-High Slit For 2020 MTV EMAs

Model Winnie Harlow was one of many high-profile names that made an appearance at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday night. The former America’s Next Top Model contestant may have been filmed via a video link from Los Angeles but that didn’t stop Harlow from slaying with her outfit choice.

The What Would You Do? actress stunned in a plunging black dress that displayed her decolletage area. The gown featured a train that fell behind her and one strap, that hung off Harlow’s left shoulder. The garment was decorated with some sparkle and had a thigh-high slit, which helped expose her incredible legs. Harlow completed the look with black strappy heels that gave her some extra height. She accessorized with dangling earrings and rings. Harlow’s dark wavy locks fell down to her hips and looked very luscious.

On Instagram, the 26-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the tall beauty was captured from head-to-toe from a lower angle. Harlow crossed her legs over and raised one hand to the side of her face. The fierce star gazed directly at the camera lens while standing in front of a large doorway with a fire in front of the entrance.

In the next slide, Harlow was snapped outdoors in front of a clear blue sky. She placed one hand on her hip, making everything look effortless.

In the third and final frame, Harlow gazed up to her right and held onto an MTV EMAs card that had the name of a winner from one of the categories.

In the tags, she credited designer Ralph & Russo for her attire and Walter W. Brady for his photography.

Harlow geotagged her upload with The West Hollywood EDITION, informing fans where she was filmed for the ceremony.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 210,000 likes and over 690 comments, proving to be very popular with her 8.4 million followers.

“Just in love with you. Serve em sis,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“WINNIE! Your just everything girl,” another person shared.

“Always effortlessly stunningly naturally gorgeous beauty,” remarked a third fan.

“You look beautiful. I have been hiding my vitiligo for 30 years. You have been such an inspiration to me. Thank you!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Harlow represented the award for Best Latin. According to MTV, the award went to Karol G, beating out competition Maluma, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Ozuna, and Anuel AA.