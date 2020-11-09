Jenna Johnson & Nev Schulman Channel The Essence Of Sir Elton John For Special ‘DWTS’ Performance

Jenna Johnson and Catfish star Nev Schulman will channel the essence of Sir Elton John for a special Dancing with the Stars performance for the series’ Icons Night episode. The couple will take to the ballroom to demonstrate their skills in a Jive to “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting)” the legendary 1973 tune featured on Elton’s album “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

The couple, who have wowed judges throughout Season 29 by performing consistently and with conviction, is expected to deliver a powerhouse performance of the challenging ballroom dance. The Jive is one of the fastest and fun dances that can be performed. It includes underarm turns and swivels reported the website Dancing 4 Beginners. It is lively, energetic, and exciting and requires partners to remain in step with one another throughout the performance.

Jenna and Nev had demonstrated their ability to perform in sync throughout the season and were the first duo to be scored a perfect 30 for their Halloween homage to the film Black Swan.

In a photo uploaded to the Dancing with the Stars Instagram page, Nev and Jenna were photographed in a way that honored the legendary singer and entertainer.

Jenna was seated on a cartoon piano in the snap. She wore a black, short-sleeved cropped shirt with a v-neckline. Her slim-cut pants were in the same hue. She wore tan dance shoes on her feet. On her face. a pair of blue, sparkling, oversized sunglasses were added via a cartoon overlay.

Her long, dark hair was pulled up and away from her face in a half-up, half-down hairstyle.

To her right, Nev appeared to play the animated piano Jenna was seated atop. He donned an olive green t-shirt, gray slim-fit pants, and black dance shoes on his feet.

On his eyes, similar to those sported by his pro partner, were large sunglasses in a yellow hue. Surrounding the couple was an illustrated logo that called them members of the Elton John fan club.

Nev and Jenna will be granted dance-off immunity based on the leaderboard from last week and the fact that they have the highest cumulative score of the season. They will not have to participate in the challenge and will receive two bonus points as part of their immunity.

Fans could not wait for what they hope will be a spectacular tribute.

“I love this theme for them,” wrote one fan.

“This is going to be so much fun, I hope he wins,” penned a second follower.

“Omg, I’m going to love this! Love Elton John!!” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“GO NEV!! I hope you win the mirror ball!!” remarked a fourth fan.