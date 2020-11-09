Qimmah Russo Shows Off Flawless Skin In Sports Bra & Booty Shorts, Demonstrates Incredible Show Of Strength

Fitness model Qimmah Russo showed off her incredible physique in her latest Instagram update, which she posted to the social media platform on Sunday, November 8.

The model put her flawless skin on display in a black sports bra and matching booty shorts outfit. The bra featured thick straps securing it across her shoulders and a scooped neckline that teased her busty chest. The eye was drawn to her muscular arms and chiseled abdomen, left bare by the top. On her lower half, the booty shorts rose to just beneath her belly button and extended to the very base of her backside, leaving the length of her sculpted legs exposed. The material contoured to the curves of her narrow waist, ample hips, and peachy booty.

Qimmah completed the look with a pair of black sneakers that featured a teal accent along the tongue. She styled her long, dark tresses in a high ponytail to keep her hair out of her face during her workout. Viewers got a glimpse of a small, glitzy belly button piercing and two thin elastic bands on both wrists.

The fitness trainer’s workout took place in the studio space of an interior gym. The walls were lined in floor-to-ceiling mirrors that made the space appear larger and reflected the myriad of equipment held within its walls. Qimmah stood with her feet spread on two exercise blocks that were lined with dumbbells. A friend was positioned between her legs with his back facing the model as he held a red bar behind his back. Qimmah gripped the same bar.

The gym buff’s amazing demonstration of strength involved her lifting the man as he positioned his body in a plank. She bent her knees to ready herself for the lift, flexing the muscles of her entire body and showing off her incredible muscle tone. The friend readied himself on the floor, bending over to straighten out his torso and then extending his legs behind him, holding them taut. Qimmah steadied herself and then pushed herself out of the squat position, pulling the man up as she did so. She repeated the move a couple of times before the clip ended.

In the caption of the post, Qimmah asked her followers if they could do it. She tagged her partner’s Instagram page, revealing that he is a fitness instructor named Eric Small. The video racked up nearly 75,000 likes and a couple of hundred comments within the first five hours of going live.

“She’s a Beast,” one social media user wrote in their comment.