Melissa Gorga, 41, Flaunts Serious Curves In A Skintight Leather By The Pool

The 'RHONJ' star sizzled in black leather.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga flaunted her jaw dropping curves on Instagram over the weekend as she posed by the swimming pool with her husband, Joe Gorga. The November 8 upload showed the 41-year-old defying her age and wowing fans in a skintight leather ensemble.

Melissa rocked a slinky black collared catsuit that highlighted her slim waist with zip pockets over her hips while she stood side on to the camera. It was slightly looser on the top with and short sleeves that revealed her tanned and toned arms.

Melissa placed her left hand on her husband’s chest to show off her long manicure and had her dark hair down in loose curls. She accessorized with a stack of bangles and silver rings on her middle finger.

Joe, who’s the brother of their RHONJ co-star Teresa Giudice, also showed off his fashionable side in a khaki Balmain t-shirt and black pants. He flaunted his muscles with his right hand on his wife of 16 years’ back. He wore a chunky black watch and long, silver chain while Melissa tagged his account on the photo.

The couple stood at the edge of the water at night with white metal sun loungers and foliage behind them as the patio looked out over the lights of the town.

The star’s over 2 million followers shared praise in the comments section.

“Couple goals!!” one fan wrote.

“Dang! Very nice & with all respect Hot!” another commented with a praising hands and a fire emoji.

“Beautiful couple,” a third wrote.

“Okay, mom and dad! Ha! Yeah, that’s the look you two beautiful creatures are exuding here! At least put the word, ‘hot’ in front of that!” another wrote.

Melissa referenced their parenthood in the caption with a giggling emoji with its hand over its mouth. She and Joe share three children, Antonia, 15, Gino, 13, and Joey, 10.

The photo has received over 57,400 likes and 370-plus comments.

Melissa previously showed off her fit figure on social media earlier this year when she flaunted her enviable curves to reveal some big news.

The star shared that she’d become a godmother as she wore a skintight white dress with a thigh-high slit and strappy heels while attending her godson Nicky’s christening. She held him up and flashed a big smile in one of the three photos.

“I’m his Godmother!!!! God bless him on his christening day! Couldn’t be more happy. I love you forever,” she captioned the upload.