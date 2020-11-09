‘Dancing With The Stars’ Duo Justina Machado & Sasha Farber Pay Tribute To Madonna For Icons Night

Dancing with the Stars duo Justina Machado and Sasha Farber will pay tribute to legendary female performer Madonna for “Icons Night,” This episode of the entertainment dance competition series will feature the remaining seven contestants, who will take to the ballroom floor to groove to famous songs from beloved musical artists as revealed in a press release from ABC.

In a new Instagram snap, Sasha and Justina stood alongside one another. The background of the photo appeared to have a lace effect, a nod to the gloves Madonna wore as an accessory for much of her earlier career in the music business.

Justina wore a black tank top that showed off her toned shoulders. She paired that with a high-waisted long skirt in the same color that featured a ruched waistline and a pleated front.

Her brown mane was styled in the same fashion that Madonna wore when she was first broke onto the music scene in 1982, curly, and wild. Justina had dark eyeglasses atop her face. A black bow was added as clip art to the photograph.

On both wrists, a multitude of thin, silver bracelets was visible. These also appeared to have been added with clip art. These fun accessories were part of the icon’s bold trademark style in the early 1980s when she hit the charts with songs such as “Borderline” and “Like a Virgin.”

Next to Justina stood Sasha. He had on a short-sleeved floral shirt which he paired with black jeans. He too donned dark sunglasses to cover his eyes.

The twosome will take to the ballroom floor for two dances tonight. The first will be a Rumba to “Crazy for You,” a smash for the pop superstar that was featured in the 1985 film Vision Quest which starred actors, Matthew Modine and Linda Fiorentino.

They will then perform a second time as part of a dance-off. Justina and Sasha will team up against Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe and her professional partner Artem Chigvintsev, who will glide to a Cha Cha to “Telephone” by Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé.

Fans cannot wait to watch what they believe will be a memorable display of excellent ballroom technique from Justina and Sasha.

“Yaaaaasssss Queen!!! Justina and Sasha for the win!!!” wrote one fan.

“Get it, girl! I can’t wait to watch you guys perform,” penned a second follower.

“Justina is going to be so beautiful! I’m so looking forward to this!” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“I mean, who doesn’t love Madonna. They are going to rock it this week for sure,” remarked a fourth fan.