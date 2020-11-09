Leigh-Anne Pinnock Rocks Tiny Low-Cut Dress With Sheer Tights & Gloves For 2020 MTV EMAs

On Sunday night, the MTV Europe Music Awards took place and Little Mix hosted the event. Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who is one-fourth of the girl group, made sure her red carpet look didn’t go unnoticed and took to Instagram to show off one of her looks.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” chart-topper stunned in a strapless white dress that featured a black print all over. As seen on the Daily Mail, the item of clothing was very low-cut, displaying her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. The attire fell above her upper thigh and was paired with sheer white tights. Pinnock matched the look with long gloves and completed the ensemble with stilettoes that had see-through heels.

The singer accessorized herself with large hoop earrings, a necklace, rings, and a bracelet. She styled her long, dark dreads up but left a couple of strands down at the front. Pinnock slicked down her baby hairs and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from the side in front of a green backdrop. Pinnock gazed up the right and showcased her beautiful profile.

In the next slide, she appeared to have whipped her long locks while looking down.

In the third and final frame, Pinnock sported an over-the-shoulder pose while staring directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes.

In the tags, she credited designer Luis De Javier for her custom look.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 185,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“You look amazing but OMG YOUR HAIR,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow, you are gorgeous,” another person shared.

“You are just so stunning,” remarked a third fan.

“You girls are smashing it so far tonight. So proud of you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Aside from hosting, Little Mix also sang their latest single, “Sweet Melody,” where the group performed full choreography. Jesy Nelson did not attend the ceremony due to her being unwell, per OK!

According to MTV, they won Best Pop and Best UK & Ireland act.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Pinnock. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the entertainer upped her fashion game in an oversized black blazer dress for Little Mix’s talent show The Search. She wore lime green thigh-high boots with the garment that featured numerous large pockets.