Natasha Oakley Goes Braless Under Uber-Short Dress & Teases Incredible Cleavage

Australian model Natasha Oakley stunned in her latest update to social media platform Instagram on Monday, November 9, in which she showed off her braless chest underneath a super-short dress.

In the photo, Natasha wore a cream-colored robe-style dress that featured long sleeves and extended to the tops of her thighs. The outfit was closed and cinched at the waist in a knot. The model went braless under the dress, evidenced by a glimpse of her rounded cleavage that peeked out from between the open neckline. The two halves of the garment were left slightly open at the chest, only closing back up at the start of her abdomen. Natasha’s chest was perfectly supported without the use of a bra.

Natasha completed the outfit with a pair of light-brown heels that featured a square tip and a strap over the top of her foot. She accessorized with a white handbag that included a dark-brown border and a gold square-shaped handle, which Natasha clutched in one hand. She added a pair of enormous gold earrings in the shape of a square that added a chic touch to the look. Her long, blond tresses were left loose and flowing down her back and over to one shoulder from a part down the center of her scalp.

The snap was taken in what appeared to be the interior of Natasha’s Australian home, which was confirmed by the geolocation feature of the app. She stood in front of a wooden staircase that led into an upper hallway. On one side of the frame, viewers could spot a wine cupboard while shelving on the other half held several decorative items.

Natasha was featured in the middle of the frame where she stood with one hand on her hip and the other resting at her side. She extended one leg out in front and popped the other hip to the side, elongating her lean legs and emphasizing the curves of her lower body. She gazed directly at the camera with her head tilted and her lips slightly parted.

In the caption of the post, Natasha told her followers that she was feeling very positive this week and has some exciting things coming up. She added that she was heading off to dinner when the photo was taken. Within the first half an hour of going live, the post racked up a few thousand likes and a couple of dozen comments.

“Always on POINT,” one Instagram user complimented the model in their comment.