‘DWTS’ Couple AJ McLean & Cheryl Burke Get Ready To Rock With Tribute To Queen Legend Freddie Mercury

The Backstreet Boys alum will honor the late rock music icon on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Dancing with the Stars couple AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke will be rock stars on Icons Night.

The duo will perform a Viennese Waltz to the 1976 Queen song “Somebody to Love” as they pay tribute to the iconic band’s late frontman Freddie Mercury for this week’s theme night on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

In a post shared to the official DWTS Instagram page, AJ and Cheryl posed in all black with purple sunglasses as they fronted the “Freddie Mercury Fan Club.” The Backstreet Boys alum raised his hand into the air in the promo pic ahead of this week’s ballroom theme.

In the caption to the post, it was teased that the duo will “show their love” love” for the legendary “Bohemian Rhapsody” singer, who died in 1991.

In the comments section, fans reacted to team Pretty Messed Up’s “great” Icons pick as they eye a coveted spot in the DWTS semi-finals.

“My favorite couple dancing about one of my favorite frontmen!” one fan wrote.

“I’m so ready Freddie can’t wait to see the dance,” another added.

“We will rock you [Chery Burke] [AJ McLean],” a third added.

“So excited. Couldn’t have picked a [more] perfect person! He’s an icon. So are you AJ!!” a fourth fan wrote.

Others told the couple to make Queen proud by getting a high score this week on DWTS.

But a few felt that producers “totally messed up” by no giving this Icon selection to figure skater Johnny Weir. The former Olympian who known for his Freddie-like, flamboyant style, will pay tribute to late singer Amy Winehouse alongside his pro partner Britt Stewart.

AJ should have no trouble stepping into his own Freddie shoes. In fact, he has revealed that the legendary Queen frontman inspired him in his own career. In the caption to a post on Instagram, seen here, AJ noted there will never be anyone like the “We Will Rock You” singer.

“Queen has been one of my biggest inspirations for as long as I can remember.” he wrote. “Nobody could sing or captivate an audience quite like Freddie Mercury. The definition of an ICON!! …We are ready to rock you and I can’t wait!”

Monday’s fun Dancing with the Stars theme night will also include tributes to Britney Spears, Madonna, Tupac Shakur, Elton John, and Janet Jackson as the remaining seven couples honor their favorite musical icons. Fans can also expect some iconic fashion moves from host Tyra Banks.