Evgeniya Lvovna Puts Chiseled Physique On Display In Skin-Tight Outfit For Intense Workout

Russian model Evgeniya Lvovna took to popular social media site Instagram on Sunday, November 8, to post a new workout video in which she stunned in a skin-tight outfit that put her chiseled physique on full display.

The model wore a gray sports bra with thin spaghetti straps securing it across the shoulders. The straps divided into various strips of fabric along the upper back that included large cut-outs, showing off her sculpted back. Evgeniya paired the top with green leggings that featured a thick waistband and extended to her ankles. The leggings rose to above her belly button and contoured to the curves of her narrow waist, hips, and chiseled legs. A small strip of muscular abdomen was left bare between the model’s upper and lower halves.

Evgeniya wore a pair of thick, white gym socks with the Adidas logo and stripes along the top and added a pair of black sneakers to complete the look. She styled her long, brunette waves in a braid that began at the base of her head and trailed down her back and over to one shoulder. She left a few strands loose in the front to frame her face. As the workout took place in an indoor fitness center, Evgeniya also wore a blue medical-style mask to protect herself from the coronavirus. She accessorized with a couple of necklaces.

The gym was located in New Jersey, according to the geotag on the post. Evgeniya made use of a variety of fitness equipment, including dumbbells, weight machines, and cable machines. The video was sponsored by popular energy drink brand Bang Energy. During the clip, Evgeniya took an energy shot.

Before jumping into the workout, Evgeniya gave viewers a show of her enviable figure. She posed with her back to the camera and her biceps and back muscles flexed while popping one hip to the side and flaunting her incredible booty. She flashed a happy smile for the camera and then moved into the wide grip seated cable row. Evgeniya continued with the one arm seated cable row, following up with the isometric bicep curl next. The lat pulldown was the fourth exercise in the routine, which gave way to the EZ bar curl immediately following. The final three moves were the bent-over single-arm dumbbell row, the dumbbell waiter curl, and the incline dumbbell curl.

The post earned nearly 60,000 vies and a couple of hundred comments from adoring fans within the first day of going live.