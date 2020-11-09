Jade Thirlwall Ups Her Fashion Game In Eye-Catching Pink Co-Ord For 2020 MTV EMAs Red Carpet Look

Last night, the MTV Europe Music Awards took place and Little Mix hosted the event. Jade Thirlwall, who is one-fourth of the girl group, wore an eye-catching number for her red carpet look and took to Instagram to show it off.

The “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker stunned in a pink-patterned blazer jacket that was buttoned-up. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and featured pockets on the sides. Thirlwall paired the look with matching tights. She appeared to have completed the ensemble with see-through heels, which gave her some extra height. Thirlwall accessorized herself with a necklace featuring a heart pendant and a small nose stud. She styled her wavy brunette hair down with a middle part and rocked short pointy nails.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Thirlwall was captured from head-to-toe in front of the EMAs red carpet backdrop. She rested both her arms beside her and crossed her legs over. The X Factor winner gazed directly at the camera lens with a pouty expression with half her locks resting behind her left shoulder.

In the next slide, Thirlwall was snapped closer-up with her right hand holding onto her upper left arm. She sported an over-the-shoulder pose and looked at the camera with a mouth-open expression.

In the tags, the singer credited designer ANИAKIKI for her attire.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 227,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.9 million followers.

“This has now become a Jade ThirlWOAH serving lewks fanpage,” one user wrote.

“SWEET JESUS SERVING ONE LOOK AFTER THE OTHER,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Ma’am how does it feel to serve with legendary looks,” remarked a third fan.

“Love that outfit so much, bloody rock it well,” a fourth admirer commented.

Aside from hosting, Little Mix also took home two awards. According to MTV, they won Best Pop and Best UK & Ireland act.

On the night, they performed their latest single, “Sweet Melody,” with full choreography. Group member Jesy Nelson did not attend due to her being unwell, per OK!

On November 6, Little Mix dropped their sixth studio album, Confetti, which received praise from music critics and their fanbase, also known as Mixers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the album’s hashtag became a trending topic on Twitter on the day of its release. On Metacritic, the record currently has a Metascore of 72 based on seven reviews.