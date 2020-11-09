Kaitlyn Bristowe Channels Her Inner Britney Spears Ahead Of ‘Dancing With Stars’ Icons Night

'The Bachelorette' alum will pay tribute to the Princess of Pop with an iconic dance.

Dancing with the Stars contender Kaitlyn Bristowe will pay tribute to Britney Spears on the show’s Icons Night.

The former Bachelorette star posed alongside her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev ahead of the highly anticipated theme night as they paid homage to the pop princess in a teaser for the ABC dance-off.

In a photo shared to the official DWTS Instagram page, Kaitlyn wore a t-shirt and leggings as a yellow snake graphic was added across her shoulders. Artem wore a red hoodie and yellow beanie in the pic which announced the “Britney Spears Fan Club.”

In the caption to the pic, it was confirmed that Kaitlyn and Artem will show their appreciation for the singer with their next dance.

In the comments section, fans speculated on the Britney song the dancing duo will perform to. Fans know that the Grammy-winning singer danced with a yellow snake during an iconic performance of her hit “I’m A Slave 4 U” at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

Some fans assumed that will be the song Kaitlyn and Artem will dance to this week, while others threw out guesses such as “Toxic,” “Oops I Did It Again,” and “Gimme More.”

Other commenters offered the DWTS couple support as they head closer to the semi-finals on the ABC celebrity ballroom consumption.

“Oops they’re about to do it again,” one fan wrote.

“Britney is the queen of pop and Kaitlyn sure is the queen of this competition. Yes girl!” another added.

“I’m really looking forward to [Kaitlyn Bristowe] get into character and make Carrie Ann regret her comments,” a third fan chimed in.

No matter what the song or dance style, Kaitlyn will have her work cut out for her this week. She has accused DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba of being especially hard on her this season.

And on Sunday, the Bachelor Nation beauty shared a photo to Instagram that showed her exhausted after rehearsals with Artem. In the caption to the post, Kaitlyn joked that she could be the pitchwoman for any bandaid, muscle rub, or anti-inflammatory brands that need someone.

She also admitted she was getting “SO nervous” for Icons Night.

“This competition is getting so tough, and everyone deserves to be here. I cannot believe how much hard work this is!! “Kaitlyn wrote.

In addition to Kaitlyn’s Britney tribute, other Icons to be highlighted thsi week on Dancing With the Stars include Janet Jackson, Elton John, Madonna, and late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.