Zara Larsson Wows In Short Shimmery Purple Dress For MTV EMAs Red Carpet Look

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The Swedish singer attended the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday night and made sure her red carpet look didn’t go unnoticed.

The “Don’t Worry Bout Me” hitmaker stunned in a shimmery purple dress that featured thick straps that were embroidered with jewels of the same color. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and fell above her upper thigh, showing off her legs. Larsson completed he look with strappy metallic purple heels that showcased her pedicured toes and matched the eye-catching ensemble. She accessorized herself with earrings, a number of bracelets, and rings. Larsson displayed the small tattoo inked on the side of her back and styled her blond hair up in a high ponytail. The entertainer rocked short nails that were decorated with sparkly polish.

The 22-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she posed in front of the EMAs red carpet backdrop and was captured from the thighs-up. Larsson gave fans a view from behind and sported an over-the-shoulder pose. She gazed directly at the camera lens while resting one hand on her hip and the other on her booty.

In the next slide, Larsson was photographed from head-to-toe, striking the same pose from a different angle.

In the third and final frame, she was snapped from a slightly higher angle with both her hands on her chest.

For her caption, the songstress revealed she won Best Nordic Act at the ceremony and thanked her fans for helping her take home the award. She also credited Versace for the “sexy and iconic” custom dress and BVLGARI for the jewelry.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 325,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“YOU’RE SO BEAUTIFUL HOW ARE YOU REAL,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You’re a beauty and a talent,” another person shared.

“Zara omg stop we’re going to have a heart attack,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“We don’t talk about this woman enough,” a fourth admirer commented.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Larsson also performed at the award show in a black bra and combat trousers of the same color. She completed her look with black lace-up boots while sporting her locks down.

Larsson sang her latest single, “WOW,” which can be watched on MTV International’s YouTube channel here.