Rita Ora Stuns In Short Ruffly Yellow Dress For 2020 MTV EMAs

Rita Ora took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The British celebrity made an appearance at the MTV Europe Music Awards last night and turned up the event in a bright ensemble.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker stunned in a strapless yellow dress that featured a dramatic ruffled detailing on it. The short item of clothing fell above her upper thigh and displayed her legs. She styled her blond hair up but left the front down to frame her face. Ora opted for a black headband on top with a sheer veil attached to it. She accessorized with numerous earrings and rings while rocking acrylic nails.

As seen on the Daily Mail, Ora completed her look with sparkly socks and strappy black heels, that showed off her pedicured toes.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first slide, she was captured up-close in a beauty shot. Ora gazed over her shoulder directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes.

In the next frame, the former America’s Next Top Model judge was snapped in front of an animal-print backdrop while holding her cat with both hands.

In the third pic, she gazed to her right with her lips parted. Ora showcased a hint of her profile and showed off her sharp jawline.

In the fourth photo, she linked both her hands together while posing in front of a curtain backdrop.

In the span of 15, her post racked up more than 140,000 likes and over 880 comments, proving to be very popular with her 16 million followers.

“The most beautiful women in the world,” one user wrote.

“Okay I’ll say it again and I’m gonna keep saying it… you are a literal Goddess!!!” another person shared.

“How always the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“How can someone be this beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

On the night, Ora presented on stage in the same garment in a different color.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Ora. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a dark gray sweater that appeared to be loose-fitted with baggy white joggers that were rolled up from the bottom. The entertainer completed her attire with white socks and gray-and-white lace-up Nike sneakers while sporting her hair up. Ora accessorized with small earrings and decorated her nails with a coat of polish.