Perrie Edwards Wears Plunging Black Tuxedo Bodysuit For EMAs Red Carpet Look

Last night, the MTV Europe Music Awards took place and Little Mix hosted the event. Perrie Edwards, who is one-fourth of the girl group, made quite the statement on the red carpet and shared a couple of snaps on Instagram, showing off the look.

The “Not a Pop Song” singer stunned in a black tuxedo bodysuit that was very low-cut with blue ruffled trim attached to the back. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as a hint of her midriff. Edwards wore sheer black tights underneath and completed her outfit with heels of the same color, which gave her some height. She styled her long blond hair down with a full fringe for the occasion. Edwards kept her nails short and looked very glam for the occasion.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured in front of the EMAs red carpet backdrop from the thighs-up. Edwards parted her legs open and gazed directly at the camera lens with her head tilted up slightly and lips parted. She placed one hand on her hip and positioned her body slightly to the side to show off the detailing of her ensemble.

In the next slide, Edwards gazed up to her right while resting both her hands on her upper thigh area. The X Factor winner pushed one leg forward while being snapped from head-to-toe.

In the tags, she credited her makeup artist Heidi North, hairstylist Aaron Carlo, and styling duo Zack Tate and Jamie Mcfarland for helping her achieve this killer look.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 490,000 likes and over 3,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 11 million followers.

“PERRIE EDWARDS I REFUSE TO BELIEVE YOUR REAL,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“stunning breathtaking flawless beautiful amazing. A WOMAN!!!” another person shared.

“you could step on me with those heals and i’d be thankful,” remarked a third fan.

“ARE WE REALLY GOING TO IGNORE MY FACT IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD,” a fourth admirer passionately commented in capital letters.

Aside from hosting, Little Mix also won big. According to MTV, they took home two awards on the night — Best Pop and Best UK & Ireland act.

On November 6, Little Mix released their sixth studio album, Confetti. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the record was praised by music critics and their fanbase, also known as mixers, who claimed it is their best album.