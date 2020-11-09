Madison Beer Brings The Heat In An Asymmetrical Brown Dress & Thigh-High Boots On MTV EMAs’ Red Carpet

Madison's dress was by fashion designer Vivienne Westwood.

Madison Beer was one of many celebs in attendance for the socially distanced MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday, November 8. Coming from Los Angeles, California rather than where the event was hosted in Bilbao, Spain due to the coronavirus pandemic, the singer brought some serious heat as she hit up the red carpet in a designer dress and sexy thigh-high boots. She shared a few photos of her arrival to her Instagram page that have been showered with love by her adoring fans.

The 21-year-old included a total of three snaps from the night in which she stood in front of a colorful backdrop that brandished both the MTV and the award show’s logo. She showed off her incredible sense of style as she posed for the slew of paparazzi in a gorgeous brown dress by British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure.

Madison looked as beautiful as ever in the sexy satin frock that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways. The asymmetrical number featured a single, rhinestone-encrusted strap showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Her ample cleavage was left well on display thanks to the number’s dangerously low-cut neckline, giving her look a seductive vibe.

The piece proceeded to cinch in at the star’s midsection, accentuating her tiny waist and slender frame. Also of note was the number’s daringly short length — it just barely grazed to the middle of Madison’s toned thighs, offering a peek at her lean legs along the way.

The “Fools” songstress completed her look with a pair of brown thigh-high boots that were slightly darker than the shade of her dress. She also sported a chain bracelet and a set of stunning teardrop earrings for some additional bling.

Madison’s 21.2 million followers certainly seemed enamored with her ensemble, awarding it more than 2 million likes after just nine hours of going live. Thousands hit up the comments section as well to shower the brunette beauty with compliments.

“This look is EVERYTHING!!” one person wrote.

“Soo gorgeous!!” praised another fan.

“You’re literally a queen like what,” a third follower remarked.

“YOU SLAY MY EXISTENCE,” added a fourth admirer.

As noted by The Daily Mail, Madison was also a presenter and performer at the MTV EMAs this year. Other performing artists included three of the four members of Little Mix, who also hosted the show, as well as Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, and Zara Larsson.