Alexa Collins Teases A Glimpse Of Underboob In A Twisted White Crop Top & Jeans

The model rocked the look when she visited Oliver Gal Artist Co. headquarters.

Another day, another smoking-hot look from Alexa Collins. The model steams up her Instagram page on almost a daily basis with photos of herself flaunting her incredible physique in revealing ensembles, and the latest addition to the collection was certainly not one to miss.

Alexa stood outside of the Oliver Gal Artist Co. headquarters building in the November 8 addition to her feed. The camera was positioned at an upwards angle, capturing the Florida cutie from the thighs-up as she wore a huge, teeth-baring grin across her face. She noted in the caption that she had “the best experience” with the brand, and encouraged her audience to check out her Youtube page for more about her visit.

While the 20-minute vlog was sure to entice a few of her followers, many seemed more enamored with the 25-year-old’s look for her day at the office. The blond bombshell was dressed to impress in a sexy white crop top that left little to the imagination and popped against her deep, allover tan. The garment had long, baggy sleeves and an off-the-shoulder neckline that teased a glimpse of her toned arms. It twisted in the middle of her chest and teased an eyeful of underboob, giving the snap a seductive vibe. The piece also boasted a daringly short length, cutting off right at Alexa’s rib cage to show off her toned midsection and abs.

Alexa teamed the trendy top with a pair of light-wash jeans that hugged her famous curves in all of the right ways. They clung tightly to her legs, suggesting that they were a skinny-cut style. She hooked her thumb through a belt loop along the jeans’ waistband, tugging it down in a teasing manner that drew even more attention to her taut stomach and tiny waist.

The influencer slung a black purse with a gold chain strap over her shoulder and accessorized with a choker necklace that had a dainty butterfly pendant. A pair of gold hoop earrings were also visible underneath her platinum locks, which weres tyled down in a middle part and spilled over her shoulders in a messy fashion.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by Alexa’s sizzling new social media share, awarding it more than 15,000 likes after 15 hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to express their love for the model.

“Incredibly sexy babe,” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous,” praised another fan.

“What a lovely smile, Alexa,” a third follower remarked.

“You are very very beautiful,” added a fourth admirer.

