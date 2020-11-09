‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Upends Jack & Jen’s Party

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, November 9, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot of drama to start of a big week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans will watch as Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) finds a shocking letter from her father, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) to Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

The letter will contain something stunning that will likely change the face of her family forever. Of course, Abby will be shocked by whatever revelation she’s found, and she won’t keep the news a secret for long.

The report suggests that Abigail will march into Jack’s anniversary party with his beloved love Jennifer Horton (Caddie McClain) and upend the celebration with her behavior.

Abigail will seemingly be angry and hurt by whatever she found, and it’s only a matter of time before she lets everyone at the party, including her mother Jennifer, know exactly what’s going on.

There are a ton of rumors flying about what the big shocker could be. However, many fans have taken to social media with the idea that Jack and Gwen had a fling in the past and that Gwen is the duo’s daughter.

This would explain why Gwen seems to be jealous of Abigail, and has been trying to secretly sabotage her at every turn. It was also Gwen that found the letter and placed it in a spot where Abby was sure to see it in order to leak the stunning information without coming out with it herself.

Chris Haston / NBC

Meanwhile, when Jennifer learns Jack’s secret she will be rocked. The couple have been doing so well in the year since Jen woke up from her coma, and they’ve been so eager to celebrate their anniversary. However, things seemingly won’t go as planned for the beloved couple.

As all of this is going down, Gwen will secretly be thrilled by the chaos that she’s caused. She’s been hoping to disrupt Abby’s life for months now, and she’ll feel like she has succeeded in at least part of that mission.

Elsewhere, Kate will confide in Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash). She may tell him her side of the story as the two have started to grow closer over the past few weeks.

Jake has proven himself to be a good listener and non judgmental when it comes to people’s mistakes since he has made plenty of his own since arriving in Salem. It looks like he and Kate will continue to bond as the drama heats up.