Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Accused Of Trying To Steal Headlines From Royal Family On Remembrance Sunday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing criticism for releasing pictures from their Remembrance Sunday visit to a Los Angeles cemetery, The Daily Star reported.

The publication highlighted social media comments on the appearance, which many suggested was an attention-seeking stunt designed to steal the spotlight from the royal family.

“Just outrageous – treating Remembrance Sunday like a PR opportunity, & trying to steal headlines from the real royals doing their duty back home,” Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan tweeted.

“Attention seekers, virtue signalling,” one user tweeted.

“I thought they wanted a quiet private life, and had given up all this sort of stuff!” wrote another.

Others were more receptive to the duke and duchess’ decision.

“They did not let nothing stop them from honouring the fallen soldiers. hank you for serving from your hearts & with kindness,” one user tweeted.

Elsewhere, users pointed to the luck of the photographer who happened to be present for the pair’s visit.

A source told Harpers Bazaar that Harry and Meghan wanted to express their gratitude to the fallen soldiers independently from the royal family.

“It was important to the duke and duchess to be able to personally recognise Remembrance in their own way, to pay tribute to those who have served and to those who gave their lives.”

The cemetery that Harry and Meghan visited is opposite to the Veterans Affairs Greater Los Angeles Health Care System building, where Meghan’s grandfather, Alvin Ragland, used following his stint in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Steve Parsons / Getty Images

The visit comes as the pair continues to clash with the royal family. According to a source close to Buckingham Palace, Harry was denied his request to have a wreath laid in his name at London’s Cenotaph war memorial during the socially distanced ceremony on Sunday. Among the attendees were Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Prince Charles, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The decision allegedly angered the worldwide veteran community, who noted that Harry served his country in the army for 10 years and continues to support veterans abroad.

As The Inquisitr reported, royal expert Marlene Koenig claimed that Harry is starting to feel the consequences of his break from the royal family, including a loss of positions and privileges. She noted that he is being stripped of his military assignments as the royal family requires someone who is in the United Kingdom as opposed to the United States. However, Koenig also highlighted that he has yet to be stripped of his ranks.