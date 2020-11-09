Chanel West Coast Rocks A See-Through Shirt And No Bra In Steamy Instagram Snap

Chanel West Coast is heating up Instagram with a picture of herself wearing a see-through shirt and no bra, giving followers a very up-close glimpse of her cleavage.

The rapper and singer shared the image in her Instagram stories this weekend, a shot that had her posing while wearing a see-through, fishnet-style top with silver jewels covering her chest to keep her from breaking the social media site’s strict rules against nudity.

The picture showed her shooting a sultry look to the camera, with her long hair parted at the top. She appeared to hold the camera in one hand while holding the other hand around her waist, showing off her long, white nails. The snap appeared to be taken in her home, showing framed pictures on the wall behind her and a potted plant.

Chanel followed it with more racy images, including another shot that showed her posing in a white bikini and angel wings to promote her new song, “Heaven’s Calling.” The music video, which was first posted on her YouTube page at the end of October, showed Chanel wearing the revealing outfit as she bounced to the beat.

She posted the picture of the see-through shirt again a few hours later, re-posting one that had been shared by a fan and using the racy image as a way to further promote her newest work. Her new song, “Hello Goodbye,” played in the background, and she posted it again to showcase the song, “Pull Up,” featuring rapper Too Short.

Chanel appears to be pulling out all the stops to promote the new album, which she said is one of the most ambitious projects of her career. In an interview with Hollywood Life, the MTV star said her 19-track debut album, America’s Sweetheart, was years in the making and gives a closer look at her personal life.

“I’ve always been a more private person. And so, I haven’t talked about a lot of my life, I think, in my music,” she said.

Aside from the revealing images shared in her Instagram stories this weekend to push the project, Chanel has used her social media to give fans an inside glimpse at the music videos and the work that went into putting it all together.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr reported, the rapper is no stranger to showing off for fans on social media. In a short video last month, she wore a thong bikini and danced for followers in a post that captured some viral attention.