Melissa Riso Shows Off Incredible Cleavage In Metallic Bikini Top

Model, actress and former Playboy TV host Melissa Riso capped off the weekend by updating her popular Instagram account with yet another stunning close-up snapshot. The Sunday, November 8 photo update delivered the goods to her 1.2 million followers by showing the 33-year-old in a metallic bikini top that covered little beyond her more intimate areas.

The steamy snap, which appeared to have been taken by Riso herself, also offered an exquisitely detailed look at her picturesque face as she peered directly into the camera’s lens with a seductive smolder.

Riso captioned the share by imploring her fans to check out some of her newest content by way of a social media marketing agency. And if the high level of engagement on her post was any indication, she had clearly left them wanting to see more of what she had to offer.

Nearly 5,000 double-taps had been registered within an hour of the snap’s appearance on her feed. Furthermore, a veritable bonanza of replies had been left in the comments section, each more flowery than the last.

“So freaking insanely gorgeous,” appraised one avid supporter.

“Melissa you always have a very beautiful smile that glows,” added a second admirer.

“If you see anything more beautiful than that, I’ll give you a million bucks,” joked a third follower. “And you better be ready to give me her address.”

“Awesome eyes and beautiful figure honey,” wrote a fourth commenter. “Really very very hot in green.”

The one-time Bad Ass star was captured from the chest up in the close-up shot, filling the brunt of the frame with her scintillating brunette locks, skimpy attire and olive-hued skin. Riso’s hair flowed out from a center part and covered her shoulders on both sides with a series of wavy curls. Meanwhile, her mauve-toned lips curled upward and into an inviting smile while her golden-brown eyes glinted in the bright light.

Riso wore a cyan bikini top that was metallic in its appearance while also bearing a snake scale-like pattern. The garment’s scanty, triangular cups left a significant portion of her famously perky bosom uncovered, allowing for a sizable showing of her impressive cleavage in the shot.

Just above the model’s bustline, her collarbone and delicate neckline were prominently displayed in the center of the photo frame. They were adorned with a thin, gold chain necklace that carried multiple tiny charms in a variety of shapes.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Riso inspired a similar response from her followers earlier in the day with an update that showed her wearing an ultra-revealing, gray lingerie ensemble while lounging around in her bed.