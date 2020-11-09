Pamela Anderson, 53, Heats Up Instagram In Steamy Shot While Wearing Nothing But A Belly Chain

Pamela Anderson shared a work of art with her followers this weekend, one that showed her posing in the buff while wearing just a small chain around her waist.

The model and actress took to Instagram to share a steamy pair of shots that had her only wearing a rose gold belly chain. She was completely naked, though just covered enough to stay within the social media site’s rules against overt nudity.

The post included side-by-side images of Anderson, with the one of the left showing her hiding behind a curtain that partially covered her from the waist up. She looked back over her shoulder with the sun shining on her body.

The photo on the right showed her squatting close to the ground and leaning forward, her knees pulled up to her chest and her arms folded in front to keep herself strategically covered. Her hair flowed slightly over her face and onto her shoulder as she shot a sultry look toward the camera.

The images, which may be NSFW for some, can be seen here. The post attracted some viral interest among her 1.1 million followers, racking up close to 40,000 likes in just a few hours.

In the caption for the post, Anderson wrote about her love of the belly chain seen in the shot, sharing that it is one of her favorite things, and something she has managed to hang onto, even though she told fans, “I lose almost everything.”

She also credited photographer Sante D’Orazio, who not only had a famous photo shoot with the model in 2000, but also remains one of her favorite artists and a personal friend.

In a recent interview with Financial Times, Anderson mentioned that the famed photographer is one of a number of artists close to her who have helped her to see her own nude photo shoots as works of art.

“They tell me that every time I walk out the door it’s performance art,” she shared. “You know, they kind of look at me as a living work of pop art, which is a great compliment. I’ve been asked if I think of the Playboy covers I did as pop art, and looking back, yeah, I think so.”

Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

As the apparent throwback images showed, the 53-year-old has been in a nostalgic mood lately. As The Inquisitr reported, she also took to Instagram this weekend to show fans some racy throwback pictures from her nude Playboy photo shoot, including some pictures where she posed on a beach wearing nothing but a thong.