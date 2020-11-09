Demi Rose Goes Topless In An Outdoor Shower, Covers Up With Just Her Arm

Instagram sensation Demi Rose is wowing her 15 million followers with a steamy new upload. The model posted two new photos on November 8 where she posed topless while enjoying an outdoor shower in the Maldives. Demi was almost completely nude in the images, where she stood in front of a wall of greenery. She looked away from the camera with a blank look on her face, as her long, wet hair was swept behind her shoulders.

The 25-year-old covered her chest with her right arm, which exposed an ample amount of underboob. Her arm was also dripping wet from the shower head, which was just out of frame. Water could be seen falling down onto Demi’s bare body in what looked to be a light spray.

Wrapped around her waist was a white sarong, which she tucked in between her legs to keep from falling down. Her flat tummy was bronzed and covered with beads of water, which slowly trickled down making her sarong damp.

In the second image, Demi continued to cover herself up, but this time smiled as she enjoyed the shower. She brushed her hair away from her face and cocked her head to the side.

Demi sported four rings across her right hand which cupped her chest. Her left middle finger had one ring with a thin band and a large stone on top of it.

In the caption for the post, Demi talked about being comfortable in your own skin. She tagged photographer Vika Petlakh, whom she has worked with several times in the past. The photographer’s own Instagram page, which can be found here, is full of different photo shoots that she has done with Demi, many of which are quite revealing.

The sexy upload was instantly popular among Demi’s followers. In just a few hours, the post had over 300,000 likes and 2,000 comments. In the comments section, fans complimented the influencer on her enviable physique.

“Yes you can say that. You have the skin of a goddess,” one user commented, noting Demi’s caption.

“The most beautiful human,” another wrote.

Hundreds of emoji piled up in the comments section as well, with many using the fire and “100” symbol to show their approval for the post.

Demi has been enjoying her time in the Maldives this week. The model’s last several Instagram posts have featured the exotic location as her picturesque backdrop. Just a few days ago, she posed on top of an oversized swing that hung in the ocean water. She stood atop the swing while wearing a thong bikini, as she flashed her famous rump to the camera.