Halsey Goes Braless Underneath Unbuttoned Shirt In Double-Pic Update: ‘Thought My Hair Looked Good Here’

Halsey gave her 21.9 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Sunday with a pair of eye-popping new photos that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The 26-year-old sat close to the camera in the double-pic post, angling it so it captured her from the rib cage-up. She gazed back at the lens with an intense and sultry stare in the first image and tilted her head slightly to the side as she pursed her plump lips in a sensual fashion. She switched things up for the second shot, giving her audience a flirty wink while curling her mouth into a snarl.

The “Without Me” songstress explained in the caption that she wanted to share the photos because she “thought [her] hair looked good,” though she didn’t have much to show since she recently shaved her head. Whether the sentiment was in jest or not, fans hardly seemed to take note of Halsey’s hair. Instead, they were enamored by the performer’s choice of clothing, as she sported an outfit that showed some serious skin.

Halsey likely sent pulses racing as she rocked a silky black button-up top. The piece featured a collared neckline and a large chest pocket, as well as a set of shiny black buttons down the middle. She opted to leave them completely undone, revealing that she was going braless underneath the slinky garment. The style revealed an eyeful of the rock star’s ample cleavage, as well as a glimpse of her flat midsection, giving the upload a seriously seductive vibe.

The Grammy nominee kept her look simple, accessorizing with nothing more than a set of dainty gold earrings. The jewelery added the perfect hint of bling to her look, though not enough to take any attention away from her bombshell physique and striking beauty.

Fans were quick to shower the steamy set of snaps with love, awarding the post over 901,000 likes after just two hours of going live. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to share their thoughts on the celeb’s busty display.

“Ur eyes looks great I’m definitely only looking at ur eyes,” one person wrote.

“HALSEY WE ALL LOOKING RESPECTFULLY,” ensured another fan.

“The versatility of your beauty. She never misses,” a third follower remarked.

“Bro you’re so stunning,” praised a fourth admirer.

Last week, Halsey stunned her followers with a drastically different look as she transformed into a shockingly accurate Emily from Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride for Halloween. Fans were thrilled by the spot-on costume, awarding it more than 1.6 million likes and 10,000-plus comments to date.