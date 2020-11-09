Tammy Hembrow Flashes Booty In Skimpy Shorts For Racy New Selfies

Tammy Hembrow rocked a casual, yet sexy, look for her latest Instagram selfies on Saturday morning. The Aussie stunner slayed her weekend style while showing some skin in the process.

Tammy looked hotter than ever as she opted for a pair of skimpy shorts. The Daisy Dukes clung to her pert posterior and curvaceous hips as she put on a cheeky display in the mirror while snapping the photos.

She added a pink crop top that fit snugly over her ample chest. The shirt boasted short sleeves that showed off her muscled arms, and gave fans a peek at her taut tummy and abs as well. Her muscular thighs were also on full display in the shots. She accessorized the look with a pair of small hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Tammy stood with her backside facing the camera. She pushed her booty out and arched her back as she bent one knee. She also twisted her torso to look over her shoulder with a spicy expression on her face.

The second shot featured her standing up straight in front of the mirror while she held her phone up high. Some of her tattoos, such as a butterfly and a palm tree were visible as well. In the background of the pics, a shower stall and a white door could be seen.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in straight strands that were tied back behind her head. However, she left a few strands free to frame her face.

Tammy’s 11.7 million followers went wild for the pics, clicking the like button more than 176,000 times within the first 13 hours after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section to leave over 600 messages.

“I love looking at you. You look wonderful,” one follower stated.

“Gorgeous beautiful stunning physique,” another gushed.

“Always so beautiful with beautiful photos expressive natural super I have no more words to say continue to make us happy my dream to know you and meet you soon,” a third comment read.

“Cute,” a fourth user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about flashing her incredible figure in scanty outfits. She’s been known to fill her timeline with snapshots of herself sporting racy bathing suits, teeny tops, and revealing lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tammy recently drew attention when she posed in a bright pink lace lingerie set while sitting on her bed. To date, that post has pulled in more than 285,000 likes and over 1,300 comments.