Donald Trump Will Flee To Mar-A-Lago For Christmas And Never Return To White House, Michael Cohen Predicts

Donald Trump could ride out his days in office by taking an extended holiday trip to Mar-a-Lago and never returning, the president’s former lawyer speculates.

Michael Cohen, who once served as the fixer for Trump before he entered the White House, said on MSNBC that the president will never concede his apparent loss to Joe Biden in the election, but instead will retreat to his winter getaway and forgo his duties as president. Cohen noted that Trump hates the idea of losing, so instead has created an elaborate conspiracy theory claiming — without offering evidence — that there was massive election fraud benefitting his opponent.

“Donald Trump cannot accept the fact that he lost. To him, it is like calling him a loser, which is the worst thing in the world that you can call him,” Cohen said, via Raw Story. “He will fight this not just until January when he is now required to leave and go wherever he has to go, but he will do things post leaving that will make things very difficult for the Biden administration.”

He went on to say that he believes Trump will travel to his luxury Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for Christmas — something he has regularly done through his first three years in office — and will remain there through Biden’s inauguration. He went on to say that Trump will likely not show up for that historic moment, believing he will skip the inauguration entirely.

“He cannot let the camera look at him and basically pull down the curtain and see the wizard standing beside,” he said.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Cohen was once one of Trump’s fiercest backers, helping the real estate mogul through sticky legal situations, but has become one of the most vocal critics through his term in office. Cohen served time behind bars for a series of federal charges, including campaign finance violations for a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels that the lawyer said was made at Trump’s instruction and with his knowledge.

Others have suggested that Trump may not play out the remainder of his term in full. While Cohen suggested that he would stay in Florida until the end, others believe that he may formally resign the position. As The Inquisitr reported, journalist JT Terán speculated that he could resign out of embarrassment, while others have speculated that he may try to seek a pardon against possible prosecution for the various probes that he and his company could face.