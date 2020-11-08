Constance Nunes Rocks Daisy Dukes In The Back Of Her Truck

Constance Nunes went full bombshell as she rocked a skimpy little outfit while hanging out in the back of her old Ford truck. The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star slayed the look as she served up a steamy pose for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Constance looked hotter than ever as she opted for a teeny pair of Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts wrapped snugly around her slim waist and hugged her curves in all the right places. The bottoms fit her curvy hips and round booty like a glove as they showcased her long, lean legs.

She added a scanty white crop to the mix as well. The shirt boasted short sleeves that flashed her muscled arms as it clung to her ample chest. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the pic.

Constance stood in the back of her ride with her hip pushed out and one knee bent. She rested her elbow on the roof of the truck as she arched her back and wore a seductive expression on her face.

Constance wore her mid-length brown hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that brushed over the tops of both of her shoulders.

In the background of the shot, a clear, blue sky could be seen. In the caption, she revealed that she’s been putting off the body work on the vehicle.

Constance’s 836,000-plus followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 43,000 times within the first three hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 420 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Such a freakin babe,” one follower stated.

“I love her a little bit,” declared another.

“I would love that pic on a poster for my garage,” a third user wrote.

“That truck is beautiful.. you don’t look so bad in it!” a fourth comment read.

The model always seems to exude confidence in her online snaps. Whether she’s hitting the beach in a sexy bikini, meeting admirers at an event, or wrenching on her cars, she always delights her loyal fans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance recently piqued the interest of her followers when she wore nothing but a mismatched string bikini while posing in her garage. That photo also proved to be a popular one. To date, it’s reeled in more than 146,000 likes and over 2,200 comments from her supporters.