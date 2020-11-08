Jenna Jenovich Shows Off Major Skin In A Revealing Black Dress

Serbian model Jenna Jenovich is no stranger to flaunting her amazing figure and her skin-baring photograph on social media. The hottie took to her Instagram page on Sunday, November 8, and uploaded a new sultry photograph, one which became an instant hit.

In the snapshot, Jenna rocked a figure-hugging, black dress which accentuated her hourglass figure. It boasted a low-cut neckline and thin straps through which she showed off major cleavage as well as a hint of sideboob. The outfit also included criss-cross detailing on the sides.

Jenna, who is popular for gracing the covers of magazines such as Maxim, GQ, FHM and Sports Illustrated, wore her brunette tresses down, letting her long and silky locks cascade over her back.

In terms of jewelry, she opted for a broad gold bracelet to ramp up the glam.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Miami, Florida. The snap was captured indoors, in a bathroom. To strike a pose, Jenna leaned against a mirror, standing next to a white sink. Her reflection could be seen in the mirror.

Jenna lightly touched her décolletage and tilted her head. The stunner lifted her chin and gazed straight at the lens. She also puckered her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, she informed users that she was about to head out when the pic was captured, adding that she was waiting for her Uber to arrive soon. She also informed users that her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Revolve.

Within three hours of going live, the pic garnered more than 7,400 likes. In addition to that, many of Jenna’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 150 messages in which they praised her incredible body, pretty facial features, as well as her style.

“Oh wow, you are the most beautiful woman in the world,” one of her fans commented.

“Simply hot and elegant. No words,” chimed in another user, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“Oh my god, you look spectacular,” a third admirer remarked.

“Damn, Jenna, you are driving us crazy with this look. The outfit looks superb,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Others posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “angelic,” and “drop-dead gorgeous,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Arianny Celeste, Katrin Freud, Luz Elena Echeverria, and Anita Herbert.

On November 7, Jenna shared another hot picture in which she rocked a stunning, burgundy dress to highlight her curves. To date, the photo has accrued more than 10,000 likes.