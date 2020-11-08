Anthony Scaramucci Says Donald Trump Isn’t ‘Man Enough’ To Invite Joe Biden To White House

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci appeared on MSNBC’s Live With Yasmin Vossoughian on Sunday and taunted Donald Trump for refusing to meet with Joe Biden in the White House following his victory, Raw Story reported.

“He may not be man enough to invite the vice president — or the president elect — into the Oval Office, like Barack Obama did for him. He may not be man enough to help with the transition or even go to the inaugural. But he’s going.” Scaramucci said.

As reported by Slate, Trump continues to refuse to concede the election to Biden. He has many multiple accusations of widespread voter fraud, and although he has yet to prove so via the United States legal system, his campaign is set to begin their battle on Monday.

“Given Trump’s norm breaking throughout his presidency, his failure to concede early is hardly a surprise.”

Nevertheless, the publication also noted that the election has not officially been called as states still need to double-check results and conduct potential recounts.

The refusal has caused a rift in the Republican Party, as some congratulate Biden on his victory and others continue to support Trump in his battle against the results. Sen. Roy Blunt notably pushed for Trump and his team to begin presenting the evidence of voter fraud they have gathered. Others, including Mitt Romney and former U.S. leader George W. Bush, sent their best to Biden.

Scaramucci also used his Sunday interview to refer to the Trump campaign’s press conference at Four Season’s Landscaping, which is located between a cremation center and an adult bookstore. The businessman argued it’s part of a plan to raise money until the president leaves the White House.

“But I think right now, they’re just doing everything they cane trying to raise money. They couldn’t afford the Four Seasons Hotel, so they went to the Four Seasons Landscaping Company, I guess.”

Scaramucci, who served as communications director for just 10 days after working as an adviser on the 2016 trump campaign, has attacked Trump publicly on many occasions and sounded the alarm on his purportedly failing mental state in the lead-up to the election. As The Inquisitr reported, he spoke to Salon’s Dean Obeidallah last month and claimed that Trump is unfit mentally. The former White House official also warned that a Trump win would pave the way for the destruction of American democracy at the hands of the head of state.