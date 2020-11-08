Sarah Houchens Rocks Black Thong Undies In Bed

Sarah Houchens went for another racy look in her a brand new Instagram update on Sunday afternoon. The model flaunted her fit figure as she lounged in her bed while dressed scantily clad.

The model looked like a total smokeshow in the snaps. Sarah rocked a teeny black crop top. The shirt featured short sleeves that showcased her toned arms, and gave fans a peek at her flat tummy in the process.

Her black thong undies showed off even more skin. The panties wrapped snugly around her petite waist and were cut high over her curvaceous hips while putting her perfectly round booty in the spotlight. The garment also flaunted her muscular thighs.

Sarah decided on minimal accessories to style the look, sporting only a dainty bracelet on her wrist and an understated ring on her finger.

In the first photo, Sarah laid on her stomach on top of a bed made up with white blankets. She arched her back and rested her hands in front of her as she seemed to stare out of a nearby window. The second shot featured her with her head resting on the bed and a smile on her face.

Sarah wore her long, blond hair parted to the side for the snaps. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

In the caption of the post, she asked her fans to give her recommendations on which Netflix show she should watch next. She also geotagged her location as Washington D.C.

Sarah’s over 1.1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the pics. The photos garnered more than 25,000 likes within the first eight hours after they were published to her account. Her supporters also left nearly 600 comments during that time.

“Obsessed with that booty,” one follower wrote.

“Man that’s a nice picture to wake up to Sunday morning,” another stated.

“You are very beautiful and attractive a muse that overflows glamour and beauty a true princess in all the expression of the word,” a third user gushed.

“I love you queen!” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her sun kissed skin in scanty ensembles for her online snaps. Whether she’s on the beach, at home, or working out, she seems to always turn on the sex appeal.

