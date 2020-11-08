Republicans Are Reportedly Split On Donald Trump’s Pushback To Joe Biden’s Win

A Sunday report from The Hill spotlights that divide within the Republican Party over Donald Trump’s continued opposition to President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral win.

According the publication, some are more supportive of the U.S. leader’s narrative of voter fraud, while others — like Sen. Mitt Romney — were more accepting of Biden’s victory.

Nevertheless, Romney, who was the only Republican to vote for Trump’s removal from office during the impeachment trial, didn’t appear surprised by the head of state’s defiance.

“You’re not gonna change the nature of President Trump in these last days, apparently, of his presidency,” he said during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. “He is who he is. And he has a relatively relaxed relationship with the truth.”

Per The New York Times, Romney also noted that the had a legal team ready to challenge the results of the 2012 election that he lost to Barack Obama. However, he decided not to go forward with the battle as he believed it would be fruitless.

Others, like Sen. Roy Blunt, have yet to acknowledge Biden’s victory. Instead, Blunt appeared on ABC’s This Week to push Trump to present any evidence of voter fraud — if it was in possession of any.

“It’s time for the president’s lawyers to present the facts, and it’s time for those facts to speak for themselves.”

Sen. Pat Toomey took a more firm stance in support of Biden’s victory but highlighted the importance of maintaining the integrity of the vote-counting process.

“So let’s let this come to its proper conclusion and in the process maximize the number of people who have confidence it was done properly.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

As reported by The New York Times, former President George W. Bush was one of the most prominent Republicans to congratulate Biden on his win.

“Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country.”

Trump’s team appears adamant in its plan to challenge the election results and is aiming to move forward with several state lawsuits on Monday. But the team seems to face an uphill battle. As The Inquisitr reported, CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta claimed on Saturday that a Trump adviser claimed that the campaign doesn’t have any concrete evidence of voter fraud.

Kim Wehle, a professor of law at the University of Baltimore, argued that Trump’s accusations are motivated by politics as opposed to tangible evidence.