Brooke Lynette Shows Off Her Voluptuous Figure In A Tiny Black Bikini

Scottish model Brooke Lynette, who is famous on social media for her incredible hourglass physique, took to her Instagram page on Sunday, November 8, and treated her 1.1. million followers to a new bikini picture.

In the snapshot, which became an instant hit, Brooke rocked a skimpy black, two-piece bathing suit which perfectly accentuated her figure. The ensemble consisted of a tiny top which boasted thin straps, tied behind her neck. The garment also boasted tie-up detailing in the center. The low-cut neckline of the ensemble put a hint of cleavage on display while also drawing attention to her taut stomach.

Brooke teamed the top with a pair of matching bottoms which showcased her long, sexy legs.

The hottie wore her blond tresses in a messy bun. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a silver bracelet, multiple gold chain pendants which drew attention to her flawless décolletage, and a dainty anklet in one of her feet.

The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the day. A glass building, several sunshades, and some plants could be seen in the background. To strike a pose, Brooke stood right next to a tree. She placed a hand on it and stood in a cross-legged position. The hottie gazed straight at the lens and flashed a smile.

According to the tag in her post, her bathing suit was from the online beachwear and lingerie retailer, We Are We Wear.

Within four hours of going live, the pic amassed more than 18,000 likes. Besides, many of Maria’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared above 150 messages in which they praised her amazing figure as well as her looks.

“Oh my days, you pretty, pretty babe!” one of her fans commented.

“Wow, you are so hot and beautiful. I can keep looking at you forever,” chimed in another user.

“So gorgeous. Love this pic,” a third admirer remarked.

“How can you always look so good?” a fourth follower questioned.

Others posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “so incredibly hot,” and “speechless” to express their adoration for Brooke.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models and Instagram notables also liked and commented on the photograph to show appreciation, including Tracy Kiss and Rachel Edward,

Brooke wows her legions of admirers with her skin-baring snapshots quite often. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on October 18, she uploaded a hot pic in which she rocked a bright yellow bikini which perfectly showcased her curves. The risqué ensemble boasted a plunging neckline to display major cleavage.