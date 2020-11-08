Heather Thomson Is Returning To ‘The Real Housewives Of New York’

Andy Cohen has confirmed that Real Housewives of New York alum Heather Thomson is returning to the show.

As The Sun reported, Andy was speaking on an episode of the Everything Iconic podcast when he revealed that the series favorite will be making a comeback, five years after she quit the franchise.

“You will be seeing Heather next season,” he confirmed.

He didn’t say what ultimately led to the decision, but the outspoken reality star fits in well with the rest of the ladies, he explained.

“At this point, Heather has now known these women for eight, nine [years]. She speaks their language. She’s not afraid to stand up to them. She knows them so there is a great benefit in bringing legacy cast members back,” Andy said.

This season, the cast experienced a bit of a shake-up after Dorinda Medley announced that she wasn’t coming back. Earlier, Tinsley Mortimer walked away from the show to be with her beau, Scott Kluth. The remaining cast includes Leah McSweeney, Sonja Morgan, LuAnn de Lesseps, and Ramona Singer, and they will be joined by newcomer Eboni K. Williams, the first Black cast member on the New York franchise.

During all the upheaval, Heather appeared on Watch What Happens Live to chat with Andy about her new podcast. Many fans hoped that the appearance also indicated that she was returning to the series, but they were let down when no such news was revealed.

Still, rumors were swirling that she might be making a return after she was spotted in a photo with Luanna and Ramona posted to Ramona’s Instagram page.

“Omg is HEATHER HOLLAAAAA back on ROHNY?!” commented one individual.

“Bring heather back!!!!!” demanded another.

Later, Eboni appeared to confirm the news when she featured Thomson in an image showing the Season 13 cast in her Instagram stories, as Cheat Sheet reported.

Heather, who became known for her “hola” catchphrase, originally appeared on the series from Season 5 to Season 7 alongside her friend and former castmate, Carole Radziwill. She made a brief appearance during Season 9 alongside Carole at an election party. The Yummie Tummie founder also ran the New York City marathon with Carole a few years ago.

Heather currently brands herself as a creative consultant, speaker, health coach, and television personality on her Instagram page, where she frequently posts images of her dog and her family.

The franchise has picked up filming again after a short pause when one of the housewives reportedly contracted the novel coronavirus, as The Inquisitr previously reported. It isn’t clear if Heather will be a full-time member or play a “friend” role.