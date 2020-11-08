Jessica Naz Flaunts Cleavage In Mustard Lingerie For Guess Photo Shoot Alongside Model Julia Logan

Jessica Naz treated her Instagram followers to a sexy peek at a photo shoot she and model Julia Logan did for Guess lingerie. The voluptuous model credited photographer Josh Ryan with the snap.

In the image, the two women posed in a convertible that featured a tan leather interior next to a painted black brick wall. Jessica stared soulfully into the camera, and she held her full lips slightly open. Her brunette hair tumbled over her shoulder in loose curls from a messy side part, partially obscuring her cheek.

Jessica sat in the driver’s seat and wore a lacy mustard push-up bra with her ample cleavage pushed over the top of the cups. She paired it with matching lace panties that rode low on her hips and dipped slightly in the front, highlighting her toned tummy, rounded hips, and slender waist. A yellow button shirt hung open from her arms and fell down her back. For accessories, Jessica wore cheetah driving gloves, and she held onto the shiny chrome steering wheel.

Julia had on a sheer mesh and lace teddy in the same color. The high-cut legs accentuated her curvy hips, and her angled pose in the passenger seat emphasized her nipped-in waist. The lingerie’s plunging neckline revealed a generous look at her ample cleavage. Black sheer garters wrapped around each of her thighs. Julia accessorized with a choker that had the brand’s name spelled out and sparkling silver hoop earrings. She completed the sexy outfit with a cheetah print jacket trimmed in black.

Julia wore her blond pixie cut styled in big curls, and she held one hand in her platinum locks. She looked straight into the camera with an open-mouthed smile on her full lips.

Jessica credited everybody involved in the shoot in her caption, and she added some yellow hearts. Her fans showed the post some love, with nearly 1,900 hitting the “like” button, and dozens took the time to leave a comment.

