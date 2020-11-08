Maria Eduarda Goes Glam In A Tiny Olive Dress On Instagram

On Sunday, November 8, Brazilian model Maria Eduarda took to her Instagram page and treated her legions of followers to a set of very hot snapshots.

In the pictures, Maria rocked a formfitting, olive-colored dress which perfectly accentuated her hourglass figure. The sexy ensemble consisted of gold chain straps as well as chain detailing under the cups. The dress showed off a hint of cleavage while also drawing attention to her flawless décolletage.

The short length of the outfit put her sexy legs and thighs on full display. Maria wore her highlighted tresses down, letting her long locks cascade over her back and shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of stylish drop earrings and two delicate pendants.

According to the geotag, the pictures were captured somewhere in Tulum, Mexico. The shoot, comprising three pictures, took place outdoors, during nighttime. Lots of trees, a car, and a motorbike could be seen in the background. Some people could also be seen sitting behind her.

To pose, Maria perched on a wooden seat. In the first snap, she sat in a cross-legged position and placed one of her hands on the seat for support. She tilted her head, gazed straight at the camera, and flashed an ear-to-ear smile.

In the second image, the hottie struck a similar pose but looked toward the floor. In the third and last image, she looked away from the lens.

Maria added a caption in Spanish, and according to Google Translate, she wrote that the pic was captured on Friday night.

Within five hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 15,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Maria’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared about 300 messages in which they praised her incredible physique and her sensual style.

“Wow, I admire too much. I hope to meet you someday,” one of her fans commented.

“Look at the serenity in your eyes and the charm in your smile. You are definitely a goddess,” chimed in another user.

“You look amazing in that dress. I love you so much, Maria,” a third follower wrote.

“The most beautiful smile I have ever seen. Keeping smiling like this forever, babe,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Others used words and phrases like “goddess,” “wifey,” and “perfection,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular fans and followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Tracy Kiss, Bianca Carvalho, and Lily Adrianne.

Maria shared another set of sultry photographs on November 6 in which she rocked a black-and-white printed button-down shirt as well as a black brassiere. The hottie left the top unbuttoned and knotted it on her stomach, showing off major cleavage and displaying her taut stomach. She teamed the top with Daisy Dukes.