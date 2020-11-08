Trump Campaign Voter Fraud Hotline Backfires After Pranksters Reportedly ‘Bombard’ With Fake Reports

Donald Trump has continued to make claims of widespread election fraud, and to help him root out any instances of potential ballot mismanagement, his campaign set up a headquarters staffed with individuals to receive and review reports of voter fraud. The only problem is that the hotline has reportedly been inundated with prank calls.

As ABC News reported, staffers have been gathered together in Arlington, Virginia to take hundreds of calls each day to locate any instances of voter fraud. But instead, they have received prank calls where they are greeted with laughter or mockery as individuals crow about Joe Biden’s win. The pranksters then hang up.

The situation has gained momentum and videos of people making prank calls are trending on TikTok.

While it isn’t clear how the trend began, The Lincoln Project and George Conway have repeatedly tweeted about the hotline, jokingly warning people not to call while providing the number to do so.

I was just joking. But is this really the Trump campaign's voter fraud hotline number that people shouldn't call with jokes and their opinions about the president? If it is, please don't do that. It would upset Rudy and Donald. https://t.co/0zFZ83g4LL — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 8, 2020

“I believe @gtconway3d warned you not to call the Trump voter fraud hotline at 1-888-630-1776. That would be so wrong. In their time of crisis, calling 1-888-630-1776 would distract them from their vital work. So please don’t call 1-888-630-1776,” tweeted Rick Wilson.

“Thank you, Rick. It’s important that people do not call 888-630-1776 unless they have important information to relay to the Trump campaign. Also, they should *NOT*—repeat, *NOT*—provide info to the Trump voter fraud website http://djt45.co/stopfraud unless it’s significant,” Conway wrote in response.

Commenters posted with their own takes on the situation, with some joking that their dogs had cast ballots for Biden and they were calling to report the situation. Others noted that they had shared the number with friends outside of the states in case they needed to report any fraud.

The Lincoln Project tweeted the phone number again this afternoon in response to a tweet from Kyle Griffin reporting fraudulent calls to the hotline.

While voter fraud is a serious issue and should be reported and addressed, so far, there hasn’t been any concrete evidence that it has taken place on a wide scale in the 2020 election, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Still, Trump has repeatedly made claims that he won the election if not for voter fraud, though there hasn’t been any evidence presented to back up his assertions. Prior to the election, he suggested that there could likely be fraud, particularly if he lost.

As a result, as the New York Times reported, many of his supporters have repeated the claim and feel that the election was stolen from them.