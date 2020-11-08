Nicole Scherzinger Slays In Tiny Leopard Print Bikini With Ripped Boyfriend

Nicole Scherzinger is stunning her 4.6 million followers yet again with a sexy new bikini snap. The Masked Singer panelist is celebrating her one-year anniversary with boyfriend Thom Evans. On November 8, the pair got to celebrate some alone time together on the beach and shared their special moment with their millions of followers. In Nicole’s new post she posed alongside the former rugby player as the duo wrapped their arms around one another’s waists.

The “Don’t Cha” singer wore a tiny leopard print bikini that highlighted all of her best features. The bottoms were tied high up on her waist, leaving loose stringing hand down at her sides. The top showed off an ample amount of cleavage and was closed behind her back. She sported a thin silver chained necklace with a dangling pendant. The Pussycat Dolls leader wore her long brunette locks down and in loose waves, pushing half her hair behind one shoulder and pulling it in front of the other.

Nicole pointed her left toe in the sand which elongated her legs while also highlighting their tone. Her taut tummy was also on full display as she flexed her abs.

Thom looked happy to be posing with his lady as he flashed a wide smile to the camera. The former Glasgow Warrior sported mint-colored swim trunks and went shirtless in the pic, showing off his impressive six-pack and all-around ripped-physique.

Nicole wished everyone a “Happy Sunday” in her caption and added a blue heart emoji. In under an hour, the photo brought in over 65,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans of the singer complemented her bikini bod in the comments section.

“Perfection in human form!!” one fan wrote.

“Nicole, you are in PERFECT shape,” another added.

A large number of users also gave their congratulations to the pair on reaching the one-year milestone.

“Wow! You guys look fantastic!! Happy & Blessed!” a user wrote.

“That’s a good looking couple right there! Congrats to my favs,” another said.

Yesterday Nicole celebrated her relationship with Thom in a separate upload which can be seen here. She called Thom her “answered prayer” and said she loved him “so very much.”

The couple often poses alongside one another on their respective social media pages. After a workout together in October, the pair smiled next to one another while Nicole showed off her flexibility by standing on one leg and holding the other up by her head. Most of their photos together include workouts in their spacious outdoor gym. Nicole and Thom have shown their followers how a couple can help one other while working out, proving that equipment isn’t always needed to achieve results.