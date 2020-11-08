Natalia Barulich Looks Super Sexy In A Black Swimsuit: ‘I’m The Captain Now’

On Sunday, November 8, Cuban-Croatian model Natalia Barulich took to her Instagram page and treated her 3.5 million followers to a sizzling hot snapshot.

In the picture, Natalia rocked a revealing, black swimsuit which perfectly accentuated her slender physique. The ensemble boasted a halterneck design and a plunging neckline with scalloped edges. The tiny garment also boasted a cutout on the stomach as well as a tie-up feature above it.

The risqué ensemble showed off an ample amount of cleavage while also putting her well-toned legs and thighs on full display.

Natalia, who initially shot to fame on social media after dating Colombian singer Maluma for two years, wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic waves. She swept let her locks to the right side, letting them cascade over her shoulder. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of dark sunglasses and gold bracelets in each one of her wrists.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured somewhere in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The photoshoot took place on a boat, during the day. The breathtaking view of the ocean and the cloudy blue sky could be seen in the background.

To strike a pose, Natalia sat on the deck of the boat and extended her legs. She slightly tilted her head and gazed straight at the camera. The hottie also puckered her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Natalia wrote that she is the captain of the ship. She also informed users through a tag that her sexy bathing suit was from the online beachwear retailer, Luli Fama. She disclosed that her sunglasses were from Chanel. The stunner also tagged the Hair Shop for acknowledgment.

Within an hour of going live, the picture racked up more than 101,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Natalia’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared close to 380 messages in which they praised her incredible body, pretty looks, as well as her style.

“Oh wow, you are definitely the most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, what a sexy swimsuit. It looks like it was made for your hot body,” chimed in another user.

“What a beautiful face, skin, and hair. I like you so much, baby,” a third admirer remarked, adding a kiss emoji to the comment.

“Omg, you are not from this world. You are divine!!!” a fourth follower wrote.

Many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Maria Eduarda, Yanet Garcia, and Valeria Orsini.