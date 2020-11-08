Madi Teeuws Sizzles In Raven Bra To Celebrate Her 25th Birthday: ‘Cheers To A Year Of Hope’

Madi Teeuws treated her Instagram followers to a birthday gift as she celebrated turning 25. The model shared an insightful post about her coming year along with three sexy photos of herself enjoying life.

In the photos, Madi posed in front of a black curtain. The model wore a black underwire plunge bra with wide-set straps over each shoulder that showcased her gently rounded cleavage. A hint of matching bottoms showed in every picture. The lingerie highlighted Madi’s flat, toned tummy, nipped-in waist, and flared hips.

Her layered blond locks fell in loose waves down her back and over both shoulders, partly obscuring her face from a messy center part. She accessorized with a long gold chain that featured a round pendant nestled between her breasts. A shorter gold necklace had a delicate cross charm that rested on her chest.

The first shot pictured Madii staring straight into the camera lens. She had a slight sneer on her full pink lips. The second image featured her in what looked like mid yell. Her blond hair is flying about her head, and her mouth was open wide, and her eyes were closed with her head turned to the side. Madi’s mane obscured most of her face for the final photo, and she had one hip popped.

As Madi contemplated her new age, she reflected on the chaos that 2020 brought not only for her but also for the world. In the end, she toasted to a fresh beginning, and her followers showed the sexy photographs and wise words a lot of love. Nearly 18,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and at least 220 took the time to leave a positive comment.

“Such a genuine beauty. Not complicated, just a simple beauty. You are a pleasure to look at,” enthused one devotee who added red heart-eye and red heart emoji.

“Happy birthday! All the best to you this year! You truly deserve it!!” a second fan declared, including champagne and toasting glasses emoji.

“You’re just perfect! May you have a great day and an amazing year ahead,” wished a third Instagram user who added balloons and confetti to complete the comment.

“HBD wild thing enjoy it. Don’t get too crazy today, or do it’s your day. I hope all your wishes come true,” a fourth follower wrote.

Madi regularly engages her fans by posting lots of content about her daily life, where she models tiny bikinis, skimpy outfits, and sexy workout attire. The Inquisitr recently reported that she thrilled them with shots of her Halloween costume. She dressed as a kitten.