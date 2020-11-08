‘RHOBH’s’ Erika Jayne Reportedly Moves Out Of Mansion And Into Condo After Splitting With Husband

Erika Jayne has reportedly moved out of the massive mansion that she shared with her husband Tom Girardi in Beverly Hills and into a $1 million condo in Hollywood.

As The Sun reported, Erika is living in a one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in a historic building in Los Angeles. While it may be smaller than her $8.5 million mansion where she lived with Tom, the space is not your usual condo. It rents for $7,000 a month and has been inhabited by celebrities such as Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, and Dave Navarro.

Inside the hip space, the walls are reportedly decorated with colorful art and there is a grand piano for tinkering.

The building also boasts a rooftop pool and a gym.

While the two have been married since 2000 and have made regular appearances together on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika filed for divorce from Tom on November 2, to the shock of many of her fans.

According to the divorce petition, there is no date of separation listed and no reason for the divorce given. It simply requests to dissolve the marriage between the 49-year-old reality star and the 81 year-old-attorney. She is looking for spousal support according to the newly-uncovered records.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Erika announced that she made the decision to call it quits in a statement to the press.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi. This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together. It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserved. I request others give us that privacy as well,” she stated.

News outlets reported that the couple had been living separate lives for some time, and the co-founder of Girardi & Keese was spotted with another woman while Erika was out of town rehearsing for her role on Dancing With the Stars, though he denied that they were anything but colleagues and friends.

It’s unclear if her new home base is the same condo that she was renting as the headquarters for what she called the “Erika Jayne Project,” as Entertainment Tonight reported in April.

The space is used to house some of her performance clothing and to get glammed up for her appearances.

“We have everything right here and it’s a great spot, and I can thank Los Angeles traffic for that, because, you know, this is a central point. This is the office,” she said of her space.