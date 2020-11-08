Lauren Dascalo Gets ‘Oiled Up’ In G-String Monokini

Lauren Dascalo let it all hang out in a revealing bathing suit for her latest Instagram update on Sunday afternoon. The model went scantily clad as she showed off her “oiled” and bronzed skin in a series of racy photos.

Lauren stunned her over 1 million followers when she opted for a black and white g-string monokini. The swimwear featured a daring cut in the front that exposed her sideboob.

The suit also boasted thin black spaghetti straps that showed off her muscular arms and shoulders. The straps extended around her curvaceous hips and over her round booty. The monokini also flaunted her toned back and impressive thighs.

Lauren looked to add a bit of flair to the barely there style by rocking a baseball cap on her head, which she turned backward. She also included a pair of white sneakers on her feet and a bracelet on her wrist.

In the first photo, Lauren stood with her body angled to the side of the camera. She had one leg ahead of the other and her back arched as she raised both of her hands and placed them on her hat. The second shot featured her with her pert posterior facing the camera.

The final pic saw Lauren flashing her derriere as she bent one knee while the sun gleamed off of her bronzed booty. In the background of the shot some lush green foliage could be seen. She geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

Lauren’s followers immediately began to respond to the photos by clicking the like button more than 5,500 times within the first 35 minutes after it was uploaded to her account. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 170 messages during that time.

“On another level,” declared one follower.

“Love the tan! You are a vision,” another stated.

“You are always on fire Lauren!” a third comment read.

“You look absolutely amazing oiled up too! Amazingly gorgeous!” a fourth social media user gushed.

Lauren’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport body-flaunting clothing in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy looks while hitting the beach, lounging at home, and hitting the town.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren opted for another g-string style over the weekend when she posed in a sheer white bikini while lounging on the sand with a friend. That post was also a big hit among her adoring fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 18,000 likes and over 420 comments.