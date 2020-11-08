Salma Hayek Flashes Cleavage In Plunging Dress While Channeling Lady Liberty

Salma Hayek is celebrating the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on her Instagram page. The 54-year-old shared a sexy throwback to her feed on November 8 where she channeled Lady Liberty. The actress wore an all-white version of the Statue of Liberty’s gown and crown, while also holding a white torch. The revealing dress had a plunging neckline that showed off some of the busty actress’s cleavage. The Frida star also wore a thin silver chain necklace with a small hanging pendant.

The Grown Ups star held the torch high in her right hand while holding her other hand on her hip. Salma cocked her hip to one side for a sexy pose while smiling proudly. Underneath her crown, she wore her hair in tight curls that fell on either side of her face. She stood in front of a cloudy sky backdrop for the snap, which was from an old magazine photoshoot. Salma shared the same image to her timeline back in 2017, where the caption from the magazine was included. That post can be seen here.

In the caption for the new post, Salma said it was time to “liberate ourselves from division,” and included a Spanish translation for the comment. She tagged Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as well.

The upload was a hit with Salma’s 16.5 million followers. In under an hour, the post had over 100,000 likes and 1,000 comments. Some fans celebrated the election results with her in the comments section, while others focused on her physique and revealing gown.

“You got my vote,” a follower said.

“Give ME Liberty….” a second fan wrote.

“The most beautiful actress in Hollywood” another added.

Other fans of Salma decided to leave groups of emoji in the comments section, which piled up with fire symbols, heart-eyed smiley faces, and American flags.

Salma had been vocal about the election on social media and had been rooting for a Biden/Harris victory. Earlier this week she shared another throwback of herself on a red carpet in a glamourous royal blue gown. The dress showed off an ample amount of cleavage and a lot of leg. The garb featured a thigh-high slit which she poked her leg through, revealing silver peep-toe heels. In her caption for the upload, she admitted she thought sharing a picture of herself in a blue dress might bring good luck to the Democrats. Now that her good luck has worked, Salma is happily celebrating online along with many other celebrities.