Lindsey Pelas Struts Her Stuff While Sporting Bold Bodysuit In Steamy Share

Model, social media maven and podcaster Lindsey Pelas returned to Instagram on Sunday, November 8 with another full-motion update for her nearly 9 million followers on the platform. The post, which served as an advertisement for a popular brand of energy drink, included a mouthwatering video that showed the 29-year-old strutting her stuff in a bold bodysuit that accentuated her tight form and perky assets.

Pelas captioned the clip by referring to herself as a “happy girl” in all-caps, a vibe that was aptly projected by the one-time Playboy Cyber Girl of the Month throughout its short runtime. She also made mention of the aforementioned beverage.

In spite of the post’s commercial nature, the Eyes Up Here host’s adoring masses were thoroughly inspired by the sexy share. Within an hour of its initial appearance on her feed, the reel had been viewed almost 20,000 times. Furthermore, the comments section was bombarded with replies, the brunt of which praised her provocative posing in the scant swimwear ensemble.

“Very lovely lady,” opined one follower.

“You are so beautiful that your presence is enough to illuminate the darkest day,” raved a second avid supporter.

“Smoking, sexy, sultry and seductive,” gushed another admirer. “What a gorgeous lady.”

“Most beautiful and charming girl all over the world…who is she? Only Lindsey Pelas,” declared a fourth fan. “Lindsey forever.”

The video began with a shot of Pelas flashing a wide, toothy grin toward the camera while she methodically shifted her body around. As she did so, the model and actress caressed her hip on one side while fluffing her curly, blond hair about on the opposite side. That was followed by a close-up capture of her beaming smile, as well as a quick flutter of her lengthy eyelashes.

Pelas wore a white bodysuit that was held together in the front with a matching string that looped through several holes in two vertical rows. The garment was tied together just below a plunging neckline which allowed for an ample showing of the great divide in her sizable bust. She completed the look with a baseball cap and a pair of medium-sized hoop earrings.

After quick cuts to a closeup of the energy drink itself, as well as a shot of Pelas sampling the product, the footage transitioned back to her provocative posing from a myriad of angles. For the remainder of the video, shots of Pelas were interspersed with those that featured the beverage.

As relayed previously by The Inquisitr, Pelas flaunted her buxom curves in another sultry share that found her wearing a bandeau-style bikini that was barely there.