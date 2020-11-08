Bru Luccas Sizzles In A Barely-There Leopard-Print Bikini

Bru Luccas shared a jaw-dropping snapshot with her 3.6 million Instagram followers on Sunday. Her geotag noted that this was another gorgeous photo taken at the Waldorf Astoria resort in Los Cabos, Mexico, and it was easy to see why she loved shooting in this location.

The new picture of Bru showed her standing in the sand outdoors. The background was quite dark, but a low concrete ledge could be seen just in front of her. The dark shade even covered much of Bru’s face, although her trademark smile could be seen easily.

The model was photographed from the side as she wore a tiny bikini. The strap that would ordinarily hold the top in place across her back was untied and hung loose in front of her. Bru’s arm was held snuggly over her breast to keep this shot just barely appropriate for Instagram.

Bru stood barefoot in the sand and bent one knee slightly. Her toes on that bent leg rested on the sand and her calf muscles looked defined and phenomenal. The curves of her booty were emphasized with this pose and the side-tie straps of her bikini bottoms that sat high on her hips were just barely visible.

Although only a few tidbits of the straps of this revealing two-piece ensemble could be seen, it looked like this was a leopard-print set. Bru’s blond tresses tumbled down her back in loose waves and her skin looked tan and absolutely flawless.

It did not take long for the Brazilian beauty’s followers to go crazy over this tantalizing snapshot. Just an hour after she had first shared it, the picture had already received about 58,000 likes and 300 comments.

Many of the notes consisted entirely of emoji, with the fire icon popping up frequently. In addition, quite a few of the comments were written in Bru’s native language of Portuguese.

“Beautiful as always Princess,” one fan noted.

“Absolutely wonderful and beautiful woman,” another detailed.

“Absolutely stunning,” a follower raved.

“so GORGEOUS,” someone else wrote.

Earlier in the week, the 26-year-old model shared another gorgeous photo that had been taken at the Waldorf Astoria. She has uploaded quite a few snaps taken during her time in Cabo and each one is more stunning than the last.

This is the 10th straight bikini-focused post on Bru’s Instagram page. Each one has caused a major stir among her millions of followers and people clearly have not tired of these types of titillating shots from her yet.