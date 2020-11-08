Lyna Perez Stuns In Tiny Bikini For New Sizzling Bang Energy Video

American bombshell Lyna Perez sent temperatures soaring around the world on Sunday, November 8, when she shared a jaw-dropping new video of her bikini-clad self with her 5.6 million Instagram followers.

The 27-year-old social media influencer was recorded on a golf course for the video clip, which was paired to some electronic music. Lyna showcased her famous figure from many angles as she switched between a number of eye-catching poses and movements.

In the beginning of the clip, she stood up straight with the front of her body facing the camera. She then walked towards the lens, hopped in a golf cart, and drove away before sipping on a Bang Energy drink. She also played with her puppy as she ran around the course.

Throughout the clip, she grabbed on her locks and adjusted her bottoms. She alternated between pouting and smiling, emanating both happy and sultry vibes. She parted her long highlighted hair in the middle and styled it in slight waves that fell around her back and shoulders.

Lyna’s busty assets were on show in a tiny turquoise bikini top that criss-crossed in the front and tied around her neck and back. The number’s scanty triangular cups struggled to contain her bosom as they gave way to a massive view of cleavage and sideboob. The suit’s matching thong bottoms also flaunted her hourglass figure, calling particular attention to her slim waist, curvy hips and bodacious booty.

She accessorized the beachside look with a pair of medium-sized hoop earrings.

In the caption, she asked fans if they preferred cats or dogs. She then promoted Bang Energy, before tagging the Instagram handles of the company and their CEO.

The daring video looked to be a crowd favorite on social media as it accumulated more than 50,000 views and 18,000 likes in less than two hours after going live. Additionally, thousands of fans expressed their support in the comments section, where they complimented Lyna on her famous form, her gorgeous looks, and her impossibly tiny bathing suit.

“Gorgeous and stunning baby, have a wonderful weekend,” one user wrote.

“You are the hottest on IG,” a second fan added.

“Amazing body,” a third admirer asserted, following their kind words with numerous red-heart emoji.

“Always the most spectacular and dazzling,” a fourth individual proclaimed, filling their comment with heart-eye emoji.

The stunner has shared plenty of striking content to Instagram, especially this past week. On November 5, She uploaded a smoking-hot photo that displayed her in a latex thong catsuit for Halloween.