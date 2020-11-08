Alexa Dellanos Shows Off Major Cleavage In A Very Revealing White Top

8On Sunday, November 8, American model and social media personality, Alexa Dellanos took to her Instagram page and shared a double-picture post to titillate her legions of admirers.

In the picture, Alexa rocked a very tiny, printed crop top in white color which boasted a plunging neckline and a knotted front. The minuscule garment put her never-ending cleavage front and center.

Alexa teamed the top with equally skimpy black shorts which drew attention to her sexy legs and thighs. The risqué ensemble also put her taut stomach and slender waist on full display.

The hottie wore her blond tresses down, letting her long locks cascade over her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a chain necklace which rested at the base of her throat. She also accessorized with a black handbag, a bracelet, and a gold watch in her left wrist.

According to the geotag, the snapshots were captured somewhere in Miami Beach, Florida. For the photoshoot, Alexa sat in a car.

In the first picture, the blond bombshell sat in a cross-legged position, tilted her head, and seductively gazed at the camera.

In the second image, the hottie perched on the seat of her car and spread her legs wide apart. She touched her hair, slightly tilted her head, and looked at the lens. She also flashed a small smile.

In the caption, Alexa greeted her followers. Within 15 hours of going live, the post racked up more than 65,000 likes.

In addition to that, several of Alexa’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared 400-plus messages in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty facial features, as well as her hot style.

“Oh wow, what an amazing figure you have. I cannot take my eyes off this sexy pic. Love you so much, babe,” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, is there ever a day when you don’t look drop-dead gorgeous?” chimed in another user, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“Hello! Superb pics! You’re looking ultra hot!!” a third admirer remarked.

“You are my muse and you have the body of a goddess. I can keep kissing you from head to toe all day long,” a fourth follower wrote to express his wishful thinking.

Other fans posted words and phrases like “a true stunner,” “marry me,” and “you’re versatile,” to let Alexa know how much they adore her.

Apart from her regular followers, several other models also liked and commented on the post to show appreciation and support, including Tika Camaj, Lyna Perez, and Lauren Dascalo.