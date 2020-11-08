Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Corset Top & Skintight Leather Pants

On Sunday, November 8, British model Rachel Ward uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 622,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

In the first image, the 29-year-old sat on a black chair next to a table that had an ice bucket containing a champagne bottle, a glass, plates, and a red Yves Saint Laurent purse on top of it. She held up a white espresso cup and rested her elbow on the table. Rachel touched her hair and looked directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

She altered her position for the following photo by lowering one of her arms. She continued to focus her gaze on the photographer, as she parted her full lips.

For the photos, Rachel wore a corset top adorned with a floral pattern from the clothing company Oh Polly. She paired the top with skintight leather pants. The ensemble accentuated her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs. She finished off the look with a pair of black boots, her sparkling wedding ring set, and a watch.

The blond bombshell wore her long locks down in a slightly wavy style. She also had on bright red lipstick, giving her additional glamour.

The geotag suggested that the pictures were taken at the Hotel Sant Francesc, located in Illes Balears, Spain.

In the caption, Rachel advertised for Oh Polly by tagging the company.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Beautiful as always,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Perfection,” added a different devotee.

“You look amazing!” remarked another admirer, along with two heart emoji.

“One of a [k]ind [b]eauty,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The social media sensation graciously responded to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Rachel is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, quite a few of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a plunging black mini dress. That post has been liked over 11,000 times since it was shared.