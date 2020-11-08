Kelsie Jean Smeby Shows Some Skin In A Plunging Bodysuit

Kelsie Jean Smeby went full glam in her most recent Instagram photo. The model looked stunning as she rocked a revealing ensemble that perfectly complemented her sun kissed skin.

In the racy snap, Kelsie looked hotter than ever as she posed in a skimpy bodysuit with a black and yellow animal-print pattern. The garment featured long sleeves that clung to her lean arms, as well as a plunging neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

The ensemble wrapped tightly around her petite waist and was cut high on her curvaceous hips as it emphasized her long, lean legs and gave fans a peek at her round booty in the process. She accessorized the glam look with a black belt around her midsection.

Kelsie posed in front of a bright yellow background for the pic. She stood with her body angled away from the camera and her back arched. She had her legs apart as she placed both of her hands on her head.

Her long, dark hair was pushed back away from her face. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back. In the caption of the post, she revealed that she was in a cycle of working hard.

Kelsie has garnered more than 759,000 followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans didn’t hesitate to show their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 5,200 times within the first three hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 150 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You are one fine looking woman,” one follower stated.

“This is seriously everything!” another wrote.

“What even on a Sunday babe, good for you though & all your work pays off you are absolutely beautiful,” a third user gushed.

“Wow!! are those sea green eyes of yours? My mom’s got green olive but yours are incredibly gorgeous,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy about stepping in front of the camera while wearing revealing clothing. She’s become known for sporting racy looks that flaunt her incredible figure.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie recently dropped the jaws of her followers while wearing a strapless white dress as she went full bombshell with dark makeup and voluminous curled hair. That post was also a big hit among her followers. To date, it’s racked up more than 6,200 likes and nearly 200 comments.