NFL Rumors: Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Reportedly Gets Multiyear Extension

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll appears to be destined to finish his career with the team he led to a Vince Lombardi Trophy following the 2013 NFL season. According to ESPN‘s league insider Adam Schefter, Carroll and the Seahawks organization have reportedly come to terms on a multiyear extension that will make the 69-year-old one of the highest-paid coaches in football. He further indicated that the parties had reached an agreement some time ago.

Although no official announcement has been made as of this writing, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed Schefter’s reporting with his own sources.

No financial terms have been reported, but Carroll’s extension will tack an additional four years onto his current deal per Rappaport, keeping the league’s oldest coach in Seattle through the 2025 season.

Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images

Despite his advancing age, Carroll is well-known for his high-energy approach on the sidelines, with Schefter opining that “few can match his energy and positivity.” The approach has been an overwhelmingly successful one for the Seahawks, a team that Carroll has kept in title contention for much of his time with the franchise.

The NFL All-Decade selection first joined the Seahawks in 2010 after the club had scuffled to four- and five-win campaigns under Mike Holmgren and Jim Mora, respectively, during the preceding two seasons. After a two-year transitional period that saw the team make modest improvements, Seattle finally posted a winning record in 2012. The following year, the Seahawks posted a 13-3 regular-season mark and went on to beat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

The franchise advanced to the Super Bowl once again the following year, but ultimately came up short in its bid for back-to-back titles when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots mounted a fourth-quarter comeback in Super Bowl XLIX. Although they’ve failed to reach the league’s championship game since then, Carroll’s crew advanced to postseason play in four of the subsequent five seasons.

In 2020, the Seahawks look to be making another push for the Lombardi Trophy, entering Week 8 with a 6-1 record, the top mark in the NFC. Over his decade with the franchise, he has posted a record of 106-60-1 while winning 10 playoff contests.

Before returning to the professional game, Carroll spent nearly a decade coaching the USC Trojans, winning back-to-back BCS national championships in 2003 and 2004. He also briefly coached the Patriots and the New York Jets during the 1990s.

As relayed previously by The Inquisitr, the Seahawks attempted to give Carroll and his quarterback, Russell Wilson, more firepower by signing former All-Pro Dez Bryant before the wideout signed with the Baltimore Ravens.