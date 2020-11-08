Jennifer Lopez Goes Pantsless In Bed, Showing Off Killer Legs In Leather Boots

Jennifer Lopez showed off her killer legs in her newest Instagram update on November 8. The 51-year-old displayed her ageless physique while going pantsless in bed as she promoted her new partnership with DSW. The Hustlers actress sported a white and black striped collared shirt which she wore unbuttoned. The garb hung off her left shoulder revealing a little bit of skin while exposing her collar bone.

The “Jenny From the Block” singer crossed her bare legs as she laid in bed while resting atop several white pillows. Jennifer’s bronzed legs shined in the photo and looked flawless. Her black leather boots were also quite shiny and rose to her mid-calf. The shoes had several buckles running up their sides and featured a narrow pointed toe. The heel was several inches in length, something not unusual for Jennifer who is often spotted in tall stilettos.

Jennifer wore her tresses pulled up, with several tight curls falling on either side of her face. She stared into the camera stoically as she held her manicured hand against her chest pulling back some of her shirt.

In the caption for the post, Jennifer said the holidays would be starting early this year and prompted her 133.3 million followers to visit the link in her bio. The link took fans to the DSW’s website where they could begin shopping for the holiday season. The collaboration between the actress and the shoe outlet began earlier this year, with the company describing her collection as “easy, everyday chic.”

In under an hour, the new post from Jennifer had over 450,000 likes and 3,000 comments. While the boots were meant to be the star of the new sexy upload, many of Jennifer’s fans fawned over her body, leaving her sweet compliments.

“Ma’am you are looking gorgeous,” one admirer wrote.

“Those legs though,” another said.

“This woman is the definition of ageless,” a third user chimed in.

Many fans of the singer flooded the comments section with a plethora of emoji which include the fire symbol and shining star. Others opted to leave the peach, an emoji often found in the singer’s comments as she is known for her famous booty.

Jennifer has been showing off her favorite boots from her collection regularly on Instagram. In October, she wowed her followers in a post where she sported a white bralette top and ripped jeans with some of her new booties. The “Waiting for Tonight” songstress rocked some black chunky platform boots which featured a microfleece liner. Her ageless body seemed to be the only thing her admirers could talk about, however. The upload brought in an impressive 2.2 million likes.