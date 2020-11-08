Ana Cheri Flaunts Famous Booty In Tiny Thong Bikini As She Gets Soaked For Outdoor Shower Video

Social media star Ana Cheri flaunted her phenomenal booty in a barely-there thong bikini as she showered outdoors. The model uploaded the short video of her shower to Instagram on Sunday, with one of the tags suggesting the shoot took place in the Maldives.

Ana rocked a teeny tiny zebra-print two piece for the video, which put her killer curves firmly center stage. The revealing thong showed off Ana’s super voluptuous booty as she got soaked under running water, while the low camera angle ensured all eyes were on her best asset. The thong was cut in a trendy high-legged style, with the waistband wrapped tightly around the model’s midsection. Ana teamed the bottoms with a risque bikini top in a matching animal print pattern. Viewers could see the square back of the bikini, with two shoulder straps and a tie at the back keeping the piece secure. As the photographer panned to the right, it was possible to glimpse a sliver of sideboob due to the top’s racy cut.

Ana stood under an outdoor shower, marked by a series of white marble pillars and surrounded by luscious greenery. She tossed her soaking brunette locks from side to side throughout the upload, as she showered with her right leg slightly bent and her hands clasped in front of her midriff. The camera began behind Ana’s back, and as it panned around her soaking wet body, she arched her back and popped her booty out as she turned her face slightly to give the photographer a seductive look.

The racy post clearly struck a chord with fans, as it raked in over 70,000 likes within just two hours. A number of Ana’s followers also ventured to the Instagram comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling hot video.

“You are a goddess,” wrote one admirer, alongside two peach emoji.

“My god, this is so damn hot,” commented another, who added a string of fire emoji to their words.

“Just what I needed to see in this gloomy morning,” added a third fan, alongside a series of red and black hearts, and heart-eye emoji.

